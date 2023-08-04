Amber Beverage UK merges with Indie Brands

By James Bayley

Amber Beverage UK (ABUK), the distributor for up-and-coming spirits brands, has merged with drinks marketing company Indie Brands.

The newly-integrated business will be spearheaded by former Enotria & Coe MD Sam Thackeray, who joined ABUK as CEO in January 2023.

The consolidated portfolio will combine the portfolios of both ABUK and Indie Brands featuring the likes of KAH Tequila, Luxardo, Familia Martínez Zabala, Stoli, Don Papa, Arran Scotch whisky and Fortaleza.

Amber Beverage Group acquired a majority stake in Indie Brands in 2020, and for a period the management and operations of both businesses remained distinct. Following the appointment of Sam Thackeray, an integration process consolidated all functions and operations across both businesses.

In June 2023, both ABUK and Indie Brands relocated from their respective offices in the East Midlands and Gravesend to a single office on London’s Charlotte Street. Also in June, the stockholding of both businesses was merged in one single physical warehouse, shortly followed by a combined virtual warehouse.

This development will enable UK trade customers of either business to place a single order comprising products that previously sat across the two businesses’ separate portfolios.

ABUK CEO Sam Thackeray said: “It has been an exciting first half of the year and we have made enormous progress in integrating ABUK and Indie Brands. I am very much looking forward to delivering a more seamless experience to our UK trade customers through our new systems and processes, as well as providing greater focus and clarity around what ABUK stands for. This enhanced focus will enable us to maximise opportunity for all brand owners within our portfolio, and to penetrate all channels of the UK market more thoroughly than ever before.”

