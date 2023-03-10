New, compact format for LWF

By Jo Gilbert

The London Wine Fair (LWF) has released its exhibitor list for 2023 amid a re-shuffle and quite substantially contracted floor plan.

Last month, organisers announced that the specialist importer Esoterica section will be moving from its usual spot on the first to the ground floor, along with the producer-focused Wines Unearthed.

A ‘first look at the fair’ via the LWF’s 2023 exhibitor list is also now available. A total of 157 exhibitors have signed up so far, considerably less than 2019 when numbers reached 516 (+11% on 2018). Traditionally one of the event’s most visited areas, Esoterica is also down to just 18 exhibitors.

It’s quite a contrast to pre-Covid figures for the event, which now bills itself as the ‘most intelligent wine fair in the world’, with the exhibitor list spanning the digital and in-person components.

The event is due to take place at Olympia from 15 to 17 May. This marks a return to its usual May date following a last-minute change and kerfuffle with Prowein in 2022.

This year, organisers are promising a ‘packed’ fair with new and returning exhibitors from across the world. These include Italy, with six large pavilions, Greece and also Georgia.

In recent years, the fair has put increasing focus on UK importers such as Enotria & Coe and Hatch Mansfield in order to differentiate it from strong European competitors Prowein and Wine Paris.

Organisers are focused on British wines now, too. According to organisers, British wines are now the number one product that buyers are looking to source at LWF.

“We continue our partnership with WineGB for Drinks Britannia and are curating a UK producers pavilion to showcase the Newest of the New World Wine Regions,” they said.







