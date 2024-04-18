Brits marry on English fizz but divorce on Champagne, finds Aldi

By Andrew Catchpole

Much is written about the wine purchasing habits of Brits, but less so about the occasions with which they match certain styles of wines. However, a new survey, commissioned by Aldi and conducted by Prospectus Global, has thrown up some intriguing insights into which wines are paired with what life events by UK wine drinkers. The aim, said Aldi, was to help customers to navigate the wine aisle with a different approach beyond food pairing.

For the 2,000 Aldi consumers surveyed, price remains the biggest factor when making purchasing decisions (73%, spending an average of £85 a month), followed by flavour profile (64%) and then country of origin (46%).

Regional factors also come into play, with Londoners being the most prolific wine consumers, drinking wine on average 14 times a month and spending £143, with the likes of Oxford and Edinburgh consuming wine nine times a month, while spending around £52.

Beyond these headline figures, 78% of respondents said they had clear preferences for style and occasion, with examples including Sauvignon Blanc while cooking (27%), or Cabernet Franc for a romantic evening at home (15%).

When it comes to marking milestones in British relationships, some 30% said they would pair English fizz with a wedding. However, if things turn sour, 14% would opt for a Chenin in the event of a breakup, while 15% would up the ante with Champagne at a divorce celebration.

Aside from the most popular matches, such as Prosecco with brunch (33%), Pinot Grigio after work (30%) and pale rose for the garden in summer (30%), more niche yet still significant preferences included Cava for moving house, Merlot in the bath and Viognier with a good book.

Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know some shoppers can find selecting a wine daunting, and they don’t always want to choose based on the food they’re planning to eat.

“By highlighting some alternative ‘occasion pairings’, we hope that shoppers will approach our wine aisle with an open mind and feel less pinned down by age-old stigmas around wine pairing.”

The survey also revealed that while 47% considered themselves knowledgeable about wine, 89% wished they knew more, with desire to impress friends also being a significant factor in purchasing decisions.







