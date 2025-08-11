Subscriber login Close [x]
SITT returns with exciting autumn line-up

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  11 August, 2025

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) is back in September with events in London and Manchester providing independent buyers across the trade the chance to discover fresh wines and classics from the New and Old Worlds.

Taking place on 15 September at The Royal Horticultural Halls, London, and 17 September at etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, SITT provides unrivalled access to specialist importers and curated tastings. Entry is free for qualifying trade professionals, including trade press.

Samantha Halliday, commercial director at event organiser Agile Media, said: “Despite the constant challenges facing the wine trade, there’s still real optimism and resilience – and pockets of great opportunity. We’re thrilled to put on an event specifically for importers and independents, making SITT extremely focused in its offering.”

Further updates on exhibitors and an inspiring programme of masterclasses and special feature areas will be announced soon.

SITT is a tasting that has the needs of independent wine buyers at its heart, focusing on the UK’s outstanding specialist wine importers so that, in a single day of tasting, buyers can find exciting wines that are exclusively available to the independent sector.

Whether you are an independent wine merchant, sommelier, restaurateur or regional wholesaler, you can be confident that the wines at SITT will not be found on any multiple operator’s wine shelves or list.

For more information and to register, visit sittastings.com.



