Georgia’s growth to the brink of mainstream

By Andrew Catchpole

The buzz that’s been growing around Georgian wine has been hard to miss, with this interest stretching back perhaps a decade or more as wine-curious consumers lap up the story of 500-plus indigenous varieties, backed by 8,000 years of winemaking tradition, all from a far-flung European frontier. And for those seeking authenticity and individuality in their glass, images of qvevris – although only used for a small but increasing percentage of wines produced – are the icing on the cake.