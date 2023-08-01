Rioja adds 15 new ‘Singular Vineyards’

By James Bayley

The government of Spain has added 15 new wine-growing sites of the Rioja Qualified Designation of Origin with the qualitative distinction of ‘Singular Vineyard’.

With this new extension, the Denominación de Origen Calificada (DOCa) Rioja now has 148 Singular Vineyards in a total area of more than 246ha.

The Singular Vineyard qualification is directly linked to the terroir and was a differentiation tool incorporated in 2017 to recognise wines with a unique origin in Rioja.

These unique characteristics include a minimum age of 35 years for vines and controlling yields to 5,000 kg per ha in the case of red varieties and 6,922 kg per ha for white varieties.

Fernando Ezquerro, president of the Regulatory Council of the DOCa Rioja, said: “The initiative shows the commitment of the Denomination to provide differentiation resources to operators to value the specific origin of their product.”

Furthermore, wine made from ‘Viñedos Singulares’ (Singular Vineyard) has to pass a second qualitative tasting: the first, freshly elaborated and the second, just before its commercialisation, the moment in which it must be considered ‘excellent’ by the majority of the tasters who value it.

The back labels that appear on the bottles guarantee the mention of ‘Singular Vineyard’ and allow consumers to have the certainty and guarantee that all the characteristics described are certified by the Control Board.

To see the full list of Rioja’s Singular Vineyards click here.