Rioja launches educational camp

By James Bayley
Published:  11 March, 2024

A new training programme in the heart of Rioja has been set up by the DOCa for leading wine professionals around the world.

The ‘Rioja Camp’ is a four-day educational programme comprised of seminars, tastings, dinners and vineyard visits to help promote the diversity of the region. All professionals will have the chance to gain a deeper understanding of Rioja and increase their connections within the trade. Participants will also receive a certificate upon completion of the programme.

Spearheaded by the Rioja Wine Academy, the leading wine education provider in the region, Rioja Camp will take place three times throughout 2024 in May, July and November, with a total of 75 spaces open to wine professionals globally. 

The camp is aimed at wine experts with an educational background who wish to deepen their knowledge of Rioja and its wines, including internationally recognised wine educators, sommeliers, wine buyers and communications professionals.

Covering topics such as sustainability in the DOCa, minority grape varieties, regional contrasts, and geographic distinctions like ‘Singular Vineyard’ and ‘Village Wines’, participants will explore over a hundred wines during their training.

Rioja DOCa’s global marketing and communications director Iñigo Tapiador said: “The Rioja Camp transcends just wine education; it offers leading wine professionals a unique opportunity to explore and understand Rioja wines while immersing themselves in the heart of one of the world’s most prestigious wine regions.”



