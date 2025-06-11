Subscriber login Close [x]
UK pair see success at Copa Jerez International Final

By Hamish Graham
Published:  11 June, 2025

Sommelier Zoé Donadio of Apricity (pictured, left) and chef Will Stoyle of Silo (pictured, right) were both awarded prizes at the 11th International Final of the Copa Jerez for their team UK entry. The overall win went to team Denmark, marking the Scandi nation’s fourth triumph at the event.

The competition, which saw restaurants from eight countries compete with their menus, awards the best food and wine pairings featuring sherry wines and Manzanilla de Sanlúcar.

Stoyle was awarded the Best Chef gong, while both he and Donadio were awarded the Most Creative Pairing prize.

The pair reached the International Final after winning the Copa Jerez UK last year with their innovative menu.

The award is also yet more recent success for Donadio who was featured in this year’s Harpers Wine & Spirit 30 Under 30, thanks to her championing of English wine and sustainable spirits at Apricity.

The jury for the competition was made up of a number of well known wine experts including Sarah Jane Evans MW, Josep Roca, Carlos Maribona, Heidi Mäkinen MW and Paco Morales.

Other awardees included the overall winners Denmark, with a team composed of chef Emil Rask Bahr and sommelier Andreas Kobs Laursen of the restaurant Sdr. Bjert Kro. Their menu included Fried Mackerel paired with Palo Cortado La Bota 102, among other intriguing combinations.

You can read the UK team of Donadio and Stoyle’s successful menu below.

Starter: Sea bass, foraged coastal herbs, turnip, ricotta and miso

Pairing: Manzanilla Gabriela (Bodegas Sánchez Ayala)

Main course: Smoked pumpkin, cream, furikake and pumpkin skin marmalade

Pairing: Palo Cortado Viejo C.P. VOS (Bodegas Valdespino)

Dessert: Beetroot amazake sorbet, holy basil oil and raspberry chong granita

Pairing: Cream Cruz Del Mar (Bodegas César Florido)




