Copa Jerez returns with all-star judging panel

By Jo Gilbert

The search is on for UK sommelier and chef teams to compete in the 2024 UK finals of Copa Jerez and win their place to represent Britain at the prestigious international culinary competition in Spain next year.

In partnership with Harpers, chef Jason Atherton and executive sommelier Roxane Dupuy from the Social Company will be joined by JancisRobinson.com writer Tamlyn Currin to judge the live competition finals at one Michelin-star City Social on 30 September.

Entries are now open to UK competitors, with chef and sommelier teams invited to create a three-course Sherry inspired menu to impress and dazzle the judges. Rules are simple: each course should be expertly matched with a different Sherry and one of the dishes should include Sherry wine as an ingredient.

Three selected finalists will have the opportunity to serve their dishes and wine pairings to the very best in their field in front of a live audience in the beautiful setting of Michelin star restaurant City Social.

César Saldaña, president of the Consejo Regulador de Jerez y Manzanilla Sanlúcar de Barrameda, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch our UK competition and announce that City Social will be the home of the XI Copa Jerez UK Finals 2024. We would like to thank Irha and Jason Atherton for hosting this year’s competition. Their passion for creative and refined dining represents the very essence of Copa Jerez and we couldn’t think of a better partnership.

“For the past 20 years, Copa Jerez has encouraged excellence and creativity at the highest level, inviting chefs and sommeliers to work together to unleash Sherry’s food pairing potential. The UK has produced memorable dishes and magical pairings. We can’t wait to see what 2024 will bring and look forward to the entries from top UK teams.”

This year’s winners will be invited on an all-expenses paid trip to Jerez to represent their country against seven other nations in the International Grand Final of the XI Copa Jerez. This will be held in spring 2025 as part of the Copa Jerez Forum & Competition – the largest gastronomic congress on Sherry.

The two runner-up teams will earn a place on the Certified Sherry Educator Course in Jerez in 2025 for an immersive three-day course and the opportunity to gain the coveted Sherry Educator qualification.

