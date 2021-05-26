Copa Jerez announces 2021 UK winners

Sommelier Mattia Mazzi and Chef Vincenzo Raffone, representing The River Café in London, stormed to victory at the UK heat of Copa Jerez.

The finalists for the 2021 UK final comprised three London restaurants: Orrery, The Ritz and The River Café, with each team having put forward a three course meal that championed Sherry with every course, and also used Sherry as an ingredient in at least one dish.

All three teams at this year’s final were praised for preparing Sherry menus with ”great knowledge and creativity”.

The results were announced by Copa Jerez UK chair judge Sarah Jane Evans MW and presented by Fernando Muñoz Naranjo, director at Foods & Wines from Spain.

Speaking from the judges’ chamber, chef judge Anna Haugh commended the ‘high level” of cooking in the competition, saying she was impressed with each team’s professionalism and skill.

“Since I competed in Copa Jerez in 2016 the competition has changed so much, it is amazing, the standard of cookery and food pairing menus with sherry is so high.

“They say that the taste of Sherry is the taste of anticipation, and you can definitely taste that here today!”

The winners will now go forward to the international final to be held in Jerez in November where they will compete for the ultimate crown alongside teams from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the United States and Spain.