Founders of Mischief and Mayhem winery to depart after 20 Years

By James Bayley

The founders of the boutique winery Mischief and Mayhem are set to depart after two decades to pursue new projects in Burgundy, Champagne and California. Michael L. Ragg and Fiona Traill-Stevenson established the winery from scratch, working through 20 vintages from 2004 to 2023. The first eight years were spent as a négociant, followed by twelve years as a domaine. Notable milestones include the completion of a new winery in Aloxe-Corton in 2022 and the record-breaking 2023 vintage, Traill-Stevenson’s final one for the company.

Ragg and Traill-Stevenson will retain their stake in the company and its vineyards, with Ragg continuing as a brand ambassador in the US market and other niche sectors. Since its inception, Mischief and Mayhem has produced wines from across the Côte d’Or, spanning 70 appellations and distributed to 18 global markets. Ragg also played a key role in negotiating and acquiring four vineyards between 2012 and 2021, including three Premier Cru sites in Savigny-les-Beaune, Puligny-Montrachet and Pommard.

Under Traill-Stevenson’s direction, the company converted these vineyards to biodynamic viticulture, a method reflected throughout their winemaking process.

Read more: Businesses face uncertain future with general election



Ragg said: “It has been an incredible privilege for Fiona and I to make a life here, in this extraordinary region, for the last 20 years.”

He continued: “The chance to work with so many exceptional Chardonnay and Pinot Noir sites, and to do so with some remarkably talented and supremely knowledgeable people is something that we will always value, and be hugely thankful for. We could not have imagined, back in 2004, the scope and scale of the 20-year journey that we have been on, and we take enormous pride in the wines that we have made, and are especially grateful to those partners and clients who have supported them.”

As preparations for the 2024 harvest begin, the company extended gratitude to Ragg and Traill-Stevenson, stating: “On behalf of the board and our shareholders, we wish to thank Michael and Fiona for their exceptional contribution and achievements over the last 20 years. We look forward to building on their work and maintaining the excellence of their winemaking as we launch the next phase of the business.”







