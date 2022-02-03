Subscriber login Close [x]
Entries now open for Tio Pepe Challenge 2022

By James Lawrence
Published:  03 February, 2022

After a two year break due to the pandemic, Gonzalez Byass is once again hosting the world’s largest international sherry cocktail competition.

With entries now open, bartenders are invited to demonstrate their mixology talents and submit a sherry cocktail recipe for a chance to represent the UK in the international final in Jerez de la Frontera in May.

Bartenders working in the UK are also invited to register for a free online Tio Pepe Challenge masterclass hosted by Gonzalez Byass’ Global Brand Ambassador, Boris Ivan.

The masterclasses will be held on 9, 16 and 23 February at 12pm.

In addition, the brand is hosting a live tasting at Bar Pepito in London on Monday 28 February from 1-3pm where bartenders can come and try the sherries and have a go at the venencia.

In order to be selected as one of the 10 possible finalists competing in London in the UK final on 4 April, mixologists must demonstrate their sherry knowledge in an online test and submit their sherry cocktail creation by 9 March 2022.

“The Tio Pepe Challenge is a unique experience mixing incredible emotions amongst highest level professionals. Spanish culture plays big part of the liquid journey every participant goes through. Definitely a game-changing competition,” said 2019 winner Giacomo Bucciarelli.

All of the details of the 2022 Tio Pepe Challenge can be found here

Bartenders who wish to attend the masterclasses or tasting should contact GB here.   



