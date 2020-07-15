Tío Pepe opens first Sherry hotel

By Jo Gilbert

Historic Sherry brand Tío Pepe is adding a new page to its story with the launch of a boutique hotel within the grounds of the González Byass winery.

Located in Jerez’s Old Town, Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe has 27 rooms, each “imbued with the culture and essence of Sherry”.

With its foray into enotourism, González Byass is claiming the “very first Sherry Hotel in the world”, thus demonstrating its committment “to wine tourism and to Sherry”.

The opening comes at a time when countries around the world are relaxing travel measures in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns.

For the UK, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued a blanket warning against all non-essential international travel back in March, but this has now been lifted for 67 destinations as of 4 July.

Spain is included on this list, meaning Britons can now visit Jerez without invalidating their travel insurance.

Integrated into the 19th century González Byass winery, the Tío Pepe bodega has been constructed in 150-year-old renovated buildings that were once winery workers’ cottages.

The hotel allows guests to “totally immerse themselves in the world of Jerez, learning more about the wines, the history and culture thanks to a special service which will take visitors on personalised trips through the winery, exclusive tastings, walks through the vineyard, tours of the winery’s historic archive, the old bottling room – rounded off with a luxurious stay at Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe,” the company said.











