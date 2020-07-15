Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tío Pepe opens first Sherry hotel

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 July, 2020

Historic Sherry brand Tío Pepe is adding a new page to its story with the launch of a boutique hotel within the grounds of the González Byass winery.

Located in Jerez’s Old Town, Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe has 27 rooms, each “imbued with the culture and essence of Sherry”.

With its foray into enotourism, González Byass is claiming the “very first Sherry Hotel in the world”, thus demonstrating its committment “to wine tourism and to Sherry”.

The opening comes at a time when countries around the world are relaxing travel measures in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns. 

For the UK, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued a blanket warning against all non-essential international travel back in March, but this has now been lifted for 67 destinations as of 4 July.

Spain is included on this list, meaning Britons can now visit Jerez without invalidating their travel insurance.

Integrated into the 19th century González Byass winery, the Tío Pepe bodega has been constructed in 150-year-old renovated buildings that were once winery workers’ cottages.

The hotel allows guests to “totally immerse themselves in the world of Jerez, learning more about the wines, the history and culture thanks to a special service which will take visitors on personalised trips through the winery, exclusive tastings, walks through the vineyard, tours of the winery’s historic archive, the old bottling room – rounded off with a luxurious stay at Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe,” the company said.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95