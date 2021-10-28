González Byass named ‘Best Spanish Winery of the Decade’

By Michelle Perrett

González Byass has become the “Best Spanish Winery of the Decade” according to a Spanish Association of Journalists and Writers.

The winery won the accolade after it topped the list of list of the best wineries in Spain from the Spanish Association of Journalists and Writers (La Asociación Española de Periodistas y Escritores del Vino: AEPEV) after it added up the results from its annual awards.

It said members of the AEPEV recognised the essence of the family company with its excellent results. It also said its “personality is defined by constancy, innovation and respect for terroir and the environment”.

This philosophy has been highlighted by the success of the González Byass Family of Wine and Spirits being a benchmark for quality in some of the most important wine producing regions in Spain, Mexico and Chile, the AEPEV said.

This has led to the company being recognised in various editions of the ‘Best Wines and Spirits of Spain’, organised by the AEPEV for the last 13 years.

Its award-winning wines in this competition were Tío Pepe, Tío Pepe en Rama, Leonor, Apóstoles, Noé, Finca Moncloa, Tintilla de Rota Dulce de Finca Moncloa, as well as Brandy de Jerez Solera Gran Reserva Lepanto.

González Byass is headquartered in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain and is a family-owned collection of wineries founded in 1835 which spans across Spain’s most important wine producing regions.

Founded in 2006, the Spanish Association of Journalists and Writers (AEPEV) is made up of journalists, communicators, editors and writers specialised in their passion for wine, the vines and the wine business. Their aim is to promote wine, and especially Spanish wine, both at home and abroad, with initiatives like the “Best Wines and Spirits from Spain”.

Earlier this year, Melissa Draycott was appointed MD of González Byass UK, effective from 1 September 2021, taking over the roll from Martin Skelton.













