Draycott to take helm at Gonzalez Byass UK

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  26 April, 2021

Melissa Draycott has been appointed MD of González Byass UK, effective from 1 September 2021, taking over the roll from Martin Skelton.

Draycott, who is currently sales director at González Byass UK, previously cut her teeth in the trade during 20 years at Sainsbury’s, where she moved up the ranks from shelf stacker to become senior wine buyer before moving to the well-known Spanish specialist and sherry producing company.

Commenting on her appointment Draycott said, “I thought I already had the best job in the wine trade, but I am honoured to take over as MD leading our talented UK team, and continuing to represent our outstanding winemakers and wines from around the world.”

Skelton, meanwhile, is to take up a new role as CEO of Casa Pedro Domecq, a joint venture between Gonzalez Byass and Emperador, and will be relocating to Mexico in August.

Skelton, who was MD of González Byass UK for 16 years, added: “It has been a pleasure to see Melissa and the team grow sales and distribution over her 11 years in the company.

“She has developed a multichannel wine and spirits business in the UK and will now go on to lead the competent and enthusiastic team of twenty-five.”

Group CEO, Jorge Grosse, said, “I am delighted that the post had been filled from within Gonzalez Byass, ensuring a smooth transition and continuation of the excellent performance of the UK business.”

Draycott has received many accolades from the trade during her career, with awards and honours including being made a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino by the Spanish government, becoming a member of the Champagne Academy and being granted the title of Freeman of the City of London.




