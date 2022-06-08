Gonzalez Byass welcomes portfolio tasting return along with new CEO

By James Lawrence

Highlights will include the newly released 1975 vintage sherry and the latest Tio Pepe en Rama from GB, the 2021 range from Zind Humbrecht in Alsace and two new prestige cuvees from Champagne Deutz.

According to Gonzalez Byass, many winemakers will be in attendance to present their wines, including Quinta do Noval’s Christian Seely.

In addition to wine, Gonzalez Byass’ spirits range will be on show, including the newest release Nomad Reserve whisky, together with London no1 and MOM gins, and brandy and vermouths from Jerez.

In other news, there have been some top level changes to the management team at GB. Jorge A Grosse will end his term as CEO in December this year, as agreed mutually in 2016, when he made a commitment to lead two consecutive strategic plans.

His replacement is César Sánchez Moral, currently CEO of Rioja label Barón de Ley. Moral is due to start at the beginning of 2023.

“During his 16 years at González Byass, Grosse has led the strategic alliances and globalisation of the company, which currently comprises 14 wineries in Spain, Chile and Mexico, three distilleries, as well as its own distribution set-ups in Spain, the UK, the USA and Mexico,” a representative from the group said.

“The González Byass Board would like to thank him for the excellent work he has carried out over the last 16 years and wishes him all the best in his future.”

You can register for the London event here.







