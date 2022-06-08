Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gonzalez Byass welcomes portfolio tasting return along with new CEO

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 June, 2022

Highlights will include the newly released 1975 vintage sherry and the latest Tio Pepe en Rama from GB, the 2021 range from Zind Humbrecht in Alsace and two new prestige cuvees from Champagne Deutz.

According to Gonzalez Byass, many winemakers will be in attendance to present their wines, including Quinta do Noval’s Christian Seely.

In addition to wine, Gonzalez Byass’ spirits range will be on show, including the newest release Nomad Reserve whisky, together with London no1 and MOM gins, and brandy and vermouths from Jerez.

In other news, there have been some top level changes to the management team at GB. Jorge A Grosse will end his term as CEO in December this year, as agreed mutually in 2016, when he made a commitment to lead two consecutive strategic plans.

His replacement is César Sánchez Moral, currently CEO of Rioja label Barón de Ley. Moral is due to start at the beginning of 2023.

“During his 16 years at González Byass, Grosse has led the strategic alliances and globalisation of the company, which currently comprises 14 wineries in Spain, Chile and Mexico, three distilleries, as well as its own distribution set-ups in Spain, the UK, the USA and Mexico,” a representative from the group said.

“The González Byass Board would like to thank him for the excellent work he has  carried out over the last 16 years and wishes him all the best in his future.”

You can register for the London event here



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Ukrainian wines seek independents

Harpers Wine & Spirit Digital Edition

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

30 Under 30: The drinks trade’s future l...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95