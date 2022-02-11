New campaign to reinvigorate sherry's image in UK

By James Lawrence

Promotional body Sherry from Spain has launched a new promotional drive in the UK market, designed to build awareness and transform sherry's image across both the on-trade and direct-to-consumer channels.

Working in collaboration with UK agency Nudge PR, the campaign has been designed to “attract new customers, showcase the quality of the wines to consumers, explain their background from Andalusia, Spain, and communicate their heritage as wines specifically from the Jerez region with a prestigious Designation of Origin.”

According to a representative from Sherry from Spain, there will be a series of “experiential activities” planned for the spring/summer season in 2022

“All of the activities will promote sherry's diversity, its versatility when pairing with food, and the opportunities it presents to the hospitality sector – a must for bartenders with mixers, on ice and as part of cocktails,” they said.

The launch has also seen the creation of a new website, which can be found here.

Alongside traditional PR, the campaign will involve showcasing the wines as part of a promotional tour of bars and restaurants, as well as a press and influencer launch event (date TBC), where guests will be entertained with different tastings and gastronomy pairings.







