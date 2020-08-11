Subscriber login Close [x]
Bespoke lands Eat Spain Drink Spain account

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 August, 2020

Drinks-focused marketing agency Bespoke Drinks Media has won the account for the annual Eat Spain Drink Spain campaign.

Bespoke will run the UK promotion for the next five years in partnership with Foods and Wine from Spain.

Fernando Muñoz, director of the food and wine department at the London-based Economic and Commercial Office for Spain, said: “This year marks the start of fresh focus for the Eat Spain Drink Spain campaign, with events and activities targeted largely at the trade.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bespoke, who have devised an ambitious programme that will promote and create greater awareness of Spanish foods and wines more widely around the country than ever before.”

Angeline Bayly, director and co-founder of Bespoke, said: “Whilst there are very difficult trading conditions for all our partners, right now our priority will be to support them, our commitment being to work hard to make this campaign drive success for their Spanish food and wine in the future.”

Bespoke, which was founded by Bayly and co-director Charlotte Hey in 2010, has offices in both the UK and Spain.

Previous clients include DO Rueda, DO Sherry and DO Cava, alongside major wine brands such as McGuigan and Hardy’s and celebrity wines such as Ian Botham’s.

