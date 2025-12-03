Subscriber login Close [x]
Ribera del Duero harvest: Abundant yield despite weather challenges

By Hamish Graham
Published:  03 December, 2025

The Ribera del Duero DO has unveiled its results for the 2025 harvest. Although challenging weather and mildew marked the growing season, the resulting crop was the second most abundant in the past 10 years.

Harvest began in the Spanish region on 28 August and concluded exactly two months later on 28 October. The ample yield saw 129.5 million kg of grapes harvested across the DO’s near 27,500ha – the average yield being 4,716.5 kg/ha.

In keeping with the Ribera del Duero’s viticultural heritage, over 65% of the vineyard area was harvested by hand.

The beginning of the growing season in the over 300-winery DO will be remembered for a slew of challenges including mildew as well as adverse weather including damaging hail. After growers negotiated this challenging start, grapes ripening commenced and concluded steadily, even during a year that the DO characterised as “exceptionally warm”.

The regional body’s assessment of the harvest’s reds (red grapes making up close to 99% of all grapes harvested) details wines with “polished, silky tannins and a precise balance”, reminiscent of the style profile seen in the 2024 vintage. Small berry sizes have led to strong colour intensity too.

The 2025 whites and rosés are set to have “high aromatic intensity” with noted structure on the palate. The DO posits that wines of all categories for the 2025 have strong ageing potential.




