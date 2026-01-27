Over 2,000 jobs at risk as Revel Collective files for administration

By Oliver Catchpole

As reported by the BBC and elsewhere, Revel Collective – the parent company of the Revolution bar chain, Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs – has filed to enter administration.

Up to 2,200 jobs are at risk across the company’s 62 UK pubs and bars.

During the process, its venues will remain open, although it has been suspended from trading on London’s AIM stock exchange (a sub-market of the LSE).

In December the group – which put itself up for sale in October – said that it had found a number of potential buyers, including being publicly linked with group Neos Hospitality, and on Monday said that talks with a buyer are “advanced”.

However, administrators are due to be appointed within nine days.

Revel Collective – which is chaired by Luke Johnson, the serial restaurateur who formerly ran Pizza Express – confirmed that the deals under consideration will leave shareholders with nothing after the sale and that it is entering administration for the protection of creditors such as banks.

When the company put itself up for sale, it cited a “continued period of external challenges” and blamed decisions made by chancellor Rachel Reeves since she came to power in 2024.

It added that Labour’s decision to increase duties on spirits would cost the group more than £4m yearly.

That same month, Reeves increased national insurance contributions for employers (NICs) and announced a rise in the minimum wage.

In the last three months of 2025, the hospitality sector saw 382 net closures – equivalent to four every day – with nearly 9,000 jobs lost in the sector between November and December (as Harpers reported).

These losses have been attributed to a barrage of costs facing the industry, which is only set to worsen in April, when increases to business rates will come into effect.

Earlier this month, the chancellor announced a policy rethink, saying that there would be business rates relief for pubs, with the full details expected to be released later today (27 January).

Many in the industry have urged the chancellor to extend relief to the rest of the industry, with Kate Nicholls, CEO of trade body UK Hospitality, saying that a “hospitality-wide” solution is required.









