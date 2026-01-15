Morrisons - Senior Wine Sourcing Manager

We’re looking for a Senior Wine Sourcing Manager (Own Label) to join our Commercial team, based at Hilmore House in Bradford. This is a key role responsible for shaping and delivering Morrisons’ own-label wine portfolio, with quality and value at the heart of every decision.

At Morrisons, we blend all of our own-label wines in house, working closely with supplier partners around the world. You’ll play a central role in developing these wines – from sourcing and blending liquid, through commercial negotiation and supply chain delivery, to final product execution on shelf.

Our commercial teams decide what we sell and at what price. They source great products, build strong supplier partnerships, and respond to constantly changing customer tastes. In this role, you’ll help ensure our own-label wine ranges are commercially strong, customer-led and consistently high quality, while delivering sustainable sales and margin.

You’ll work closely with colleagues across trading, technical, supply chain, packaging, design and marketing to deliver coherent, engaging wine ranges that customers trust and enjoy.



Key Responsibilities

Some of your responsibilities will include:

Blending and developing Morrisons’ own-label wines, working in partnership with suppliers to deliver quality, consistency and value

Negotiating commercial terms across the private label wine portfolio to support margin and long-term supply

Sourcing wine liquids and managing the end-to-end supply chain, including UK bottling where appropriate

Contributing to country and category strategies, aligned to customer insight and overall range direction

Collaborating with internal stakeholders across technical, supply chain, packaging, design and marketing to deliver products smoothly to shelf

Owning label design and product execution, ensuring ranges are visually engaging and customer-focused

Using market and competitor insight to help shape future wine propositions

Building positive, professional supplier relationships, supported by regular engagement

Operating in full compliance with GSCOP and Morrisons’ supplier principles

About you

We’re looking for a commercially minded wine professional with a strong product instinct and the credibility to work confidently with suppliers and internal stakeholders. You don’t need to have operated at the very top of the wine trade to succeed in this role, but you should bring solid experience, clear capability and the ambition to step into a broader, more influential remit.

You’ll ideally have:

Experience in wine buying, sourcing or product development, with exposure to own-label or exclusive ranges

Well-developed tasting skills and wine knowledge, with the ability to assess quality, style and value and influence final blend decisions

Experience of commercial negotiation or supplier management, with an understanding of cost drivers and margin

The ability to translate customer and market insight into practical product and range decisions

Confidence working cross-functionally, contributing to range strategy, supply chain decisions and product delivery

A strong customer focus and a genuine commitment to delivering wines that overperform on quality and value

The drive, judgement and resilience to operate effectively in a fast-paced, commercial environment, with support and development as you grow

Flexibility to travel both internationally and within the UK, building strong producer relationships and supporting sourcing activity (typically around 8-10 weeks per year)

This role would suit someone already operating at a strong buying or sourcing level, or a high-performing individual currently working in another area of the trade ready to step up into a broader, more strategic own-label role with a major retailer.

About us

About the Team

At Morrisons, we’re the single biggest food manufacturer in the UK and the only major retailer to operate our own processing sites. While we don’t own vineyards or wineries in the same way we do food manufacturing, our approach to wine is driven by the same depth of involvement, accountability and partnership across the product cycle.

For our own-label wines, we work exceptionally closely with producers, growers, winemakers and bottling partners around the world. From defining wine styles and blends, through sourcing liquid, managing supply chains and overseeing bottling, right through to final product presentation on shelf, our wine teams are deeply connected to every stage of delivery. That closeness allows us to influence quality, consistency and value in a way few retailers can match.

We work in embedded business teams, meaning our wine buyers and sourcing managers sit alongside supply chain, finance, technical and quality colleagues. This close, collaborative way of working allows us to make informed decisions quickly, manage complexity effectively and stay aligned behind shared goals. With joint targets and a unified focus on quality, value and availability, our teams are set up to deliver the best possible outcome for our customers.

Perks of the role

In return for your expertise and contribution, we offer a competitive and comprehensive reward package, including:

15% colleague discount in our stores and online, plus 10% for two friends/family members

Car allowance

Annual bonus scheme

Generous holiday entitlement

Company pension contributions

Private healthcare

Perks with over 850 retailers

To apply for this role please CLICK HERE

Closing Date : 30th January 2026