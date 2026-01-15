Morrisons: Buying Manager White Wine

About The Role
We’re looking for a Buying Manager within our Commercial team. The Buying Manager will work in planning, sourcing, selecting and negotiating a commercial and competitively priced product range across all channels, whilst maximising sales and margin for the BWS/White Wine department.
Our commercial teams decide what we sell and at what price. We source great products for our customers and negotiate deals with suppliers. And we look for the best local produce, tracking down products around the world to meet constantly changing tastes. Own brands. Value brands. Global brands. We take great pride in them all.
You’ll help to deliver exceptional, customer-led ranges which drive sales and margin across a specific category. You will build on the capability of our Buying team by engaging with different teams across the business to translate customer buying insights into competitive customer propositions, ensuring quality and value.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
This role is based at our fantastic head office in Bradford. Boasting an on-site restaurant, coffee shop, convenience and sample store, prayer room, free parking and regular company-wide events and promotions. Ideally, applicants will live within a reasonable distance of our office.
About you
We’ve built an incredibly diverse business, and we’re working hard to make sure we truly represent the communities we serve. One of the best things about working with so many different people is having the opportunity to listen, learn and connect with lots of different views, perspectives and beliefs. For this role, we’re looking for someone who has:
About us
About The Team
At Morrisons, we're the single biggest food manufacturer in the UK, and the only retailer to operate our own processing sites. Which means we're not just responsible for keeping our shelves stocked - we need to stock our manufacturing sites, too.
As a true one-of-a-kind business, we curate, arrange and buy everything from raw materials like flour and meat to the products our customers pop in for every day. We negotiate prices and make sure we're able to sell as much as we can. We look at product packaging and quality to help us decide where products will sit in our stores. And when you remember that each category is worth a percentage of our overall £12billion turnover from supermarket sales alone, the impact of each buying team is huge.
We work in embedded business teams, so our Buyers sit with their supply chain, finance and technical counterparts, working alongside each other to make decisions and take action quickly. We even have joint targets so that we're unified in our mission to serve our customers.
About The Company
We're Foodmakers and Shopkeepers and together, we make Morrisons. We’re the only UK retailer with our own manufacturing business spread across 18 sites, not to mention nearly 500 stores, we’ve lots of opportunities for you to play your part. So, whether you want to make the freshest food, sell it, or join us in our head office, we’d love to meet you…
Closing Date : 30th January 2026