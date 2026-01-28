Bottle Weight Accord welcomes five new members

By Oliver Catchpole

The Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) has welcomed five new members to its Bottle Weight Accord (BWA), meaning that it now covers 2.5bn bottles of wine produced annually (9% of all wine consumed globally).

Signatories to the BWA commit to an average bottle weight of 420g across their portfolios by the end of 2026.

The SWR said that the new signatories – who include Ellis Wines, Bodega Beronia, Domaine Bousquet, the SAQ alcohol monopoly of Quebec and Guy Anderson Wines – show how important distributors and intermediaries are for reducing bottle weights globally.

Commenting on joining the Accord, Victoria González-Gordon, chief sustainability officer at González Byass, said: “We are fully aligned with the Bottle Weight Accord commitment, as more than 90% of our production at Bodegas Beronia uses lightweight glass.

“We continue to make progress in lightening our bottles, as we are aware that this is a key step in our decarbonization roadmap.”

Dr Peter Stanbury, research director at the SWR, explained: “The central aim of the BWA was to reduce the carbon footprint of the wine industry. It has been extremely successful in achieving this.

“In its first year, the carbon saving was more than 144,000 tonnes. In the past year, the expansion of the Accord membership means that the carbon mitigated in 2025 was nearly 294,000 tonnes.”

Reflecting on the future of the accord, he added: “During 2026, SWR will undertake renewed research into still wine bottle weights to understand whether a lower target figure might now be realistic.

“We know already that many of our members’ wines are sold in bottles in the 350-370g range, and bottles as light as 300g are now increasingly widely in circulation.”

The BWA has just passed its second anniversary, having been launched in November 2023.

On launch it had six signatories – it now has more than 20.

Since the Accord will come to an end in November 2026, SWR is now looking at whether a lower target figure could be realistic.

March 2026 will also see the launch of a Sparkling Bottle Weight Accord, with weights worked out based on safety, due to the pressures involved.

Picture Credit: ReinhardThrainer on Pixabay













