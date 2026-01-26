Australian winemaker Simon Hackett passes away aged 73

By Oliver Catchpole

“Larger than life” Australian winemaker Simon Hackett died on Friday (23 January) after suffering a stroke.

A much-loved figure in the wine trade, he will be especially missed in the UK by Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS), as the company’s longest-standing producer.

Hackett was born and raised in the Barossa Valley, growing up next door to the Saltram winery in Angaston in a family with deep winemaking roots.

He went to school with Doug Lehmann and began his winemaking career under the tutelage of Peter Lehmann at Saltram (where Lehmann worked before setting up his eponymous winery) at the age of 18.

In 1984, Hackett established his own winery overlooking McLaren Vale, producing rich, bold and characterful wines which immediately gained traction in export markets – particularly the UK.

His Old Vine Semillon and Old Vine Grenache became fixtures of Oddbins’ Australian range during the ‘90s, helping to introduce many UK consumers to premium Australian wines of regional character.

Remembering Hackett, Michael Awin, managing partner of ABS Wine Agencies, said: “I knew Simon for over 40 years, having first met him in 1985 through Peter and Doug Lehmann, whom we represented at the time.

“His laconic humour, joie de vivre, and way with words made him a joy to be around. He was a great winemaker when he could be bothered, but it was his personality that really shone through in his wines.

“I vividly remember a prestigious tasting in London where a guest was pressing him with technical questions while the rest of the room was itching to taste. When asked what sort of soil he had in his vineyards, Simon paused and simply replied, ‘Brown’, to rapturous applause.

“Following the tragic death of his long-term partner Deirdre in a fire at their winery in 2009, Hackett was never quite the same, though he always retained the spark that endeared him to so many.

“He will be fondly remembered across the UK wine trade as both a talented winemaker and a true original.”













