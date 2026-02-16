Liberty Wines partners with Spanish winemaker Raúl Pérez

By Oliver Catchpole

Distributor Liberty Wines has partnered with leading Spanish winemaker Raúl Pérez (pictured) in the UK.

Based in Valtuille de Abajo, a village in the Bierzo region where Pérez was born and raised, the winemaker has been instrumental in the so called ‘quality revolution’ of the DO.

While his career began at his family winery Castro Ventosa, he struck out on his own in 2005 and has worked hard to preserve the viticultural heritage of Bierzo – developing understanding of the region, restoring its old vineyards and championing local varieties (most prominently Mencía and Godello) and traditional practices.

Pérez himself owns 80ha of vines – comprising many small plots with various microclimates – while continuing to explore more of the region.

His approach in the winery is described as “light-handed”, allowing the character of each of his plots to show up in the glass.

Commenting on the partnership, Lucy Perbellini, Liberty Wines portfolio director, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Raúl Pérez, who epitomises all that is exciting about the Spanish wine scene and is widely considered to be one of the world's most fascinating, talented and restless winemakers.

“A pivotal figure in the 'New Spain' movement, Raúl's energy, passion and curiosity has inspired a new generation of winemakers in Bierzo and beyond.

“From his great-value 'Saint Jacques' - a fantastic introduction to the range – to the single-site wines in both La Vizcaína and Ultreia projects, Raúl creates wines with real personality.”

Several wines from the Raúl Pérez 2023 vintage will be available through Liberty Wines, including Raúl Pérez Ultreia 'Saint Jacques' Bierzo, Raúl Pérez Ultreia Godello Bierzo 2023, Raúl Pérez Ultreia 'La Claudina' Bierzo 2023 and Raúl Pérez La Vizcaína 'La del Vivo' Bierzo 2023.

Pérez will present his wines in person at the Liberty Wines Portfolio Tasting in Edinburgh tomorrow (17 February) and in Manchester on Monday 23.













