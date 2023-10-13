Subscriber login Close [x]
Sale of Oddbins nears completion

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 October, 2023

The latest sale of Oddbins is believed to be near completion, with stores running down stocks ahead of new ownership.

Harpers has learned that the high street merchant, which has around 15 shops across the London area, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Liverpool, is on the market, with a buyer for some or all of the shops potentially having been found.

Set up in 1963 by Ahmed Pochee to sell bin-ends and ‘oddities’, the company grew to its height of some 278 outlets in the 1980s and 1990s.

It did so on the back of a mix of down-to-earth accessibility, interesting wines and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-style Ralph Steadman illustrations, hooking in a generation of new wine drinkers by championing the likes of Australia.

    • Read more: Fine wine trading decline slows, but ‘no clear bottom in sight’ says Liv-Ex

Several acquisitions and sales subsequently took place down the years, with purchasers including Seagram, Castel, Simon Baile and current owner European Food Brokers group all seeking to grow and/or revitalise the sometimes troubled brand.

Stores have been running out stocks ahead of new ownership being confirmed, according to staff, with Amathus Drinks – which first moved into retail in 2011 when it acquired two former Oddbins sites – said to be among the interested parties.

Harpers has contacted European Food Brokers for comment.



