Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Israeli listing for Oddbins

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  25 September, 2019

Israeli wine Dalton Canaan Red 2018 has won its first listing at Oddbins in the UK.

The wine is grown in Galilee and is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz and Petite Sirah.

Morris Herzog, managing director of Israeli wine importer Kedem Europe, said: “Israeli wines have really come in to their own in the last decade and are starting to find favour with critics and sommeliers.

“We are delighted to be working with Oddbins and hope this wine, which is both delicious and affordable, can introduce more UK drinkers to Israeli wine.”

Dalton was founded in Galilee in 1995 by the father-and-son team of Mat and Alex Haruni. It has some 80 ha under vine.

Kedem meanwhile is the UK’s leading importer of Israeli wine. It currently ranges some 374 wines from nearly 40 wineries.

Earlier this year it announced a major promotional initiative in the UK on-trade and independent off-trade to promote Israeli wine. Led by wine consultant Matt Day, the campaign features trade tastings, workshops and trips.

The next trade tasting will take place in London on Monday 21 October at a venue to be announced.

There are currently over 320 wineries operating in Israel, with around 5,500 ha under vine, predominantly in the Galilee and Samson regions.

Other wineries involved in the Kedem promotion include Barkan, Carmel, Jezreel, Psagot and Yatir.

Some 20% of Israeli wine production goes to the export market, with the US, France and the UK being the leading destinations.

Dalton Canaan Red 2018 carries an RRP of £15. It is already available through Oddbins online.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95