New Israeli listing for Oddbins

By Jo Gilbert

Israeli wine Dalton Canaan Red 2018 has won its first listing at Oddbins in the UK.

The wine is grown in Galilee and is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz and Petite Sirah.

Morris Herzog, managing director of Israeli wine importer Kedem Europe, said: “Israeli wines have really come in to their own in the last decade and are starting to find favour with critics and sommeliers.

“We are delighted to be working with Oddbins and hope this wine, which is both delicious and affordable, can introduce more UK drinkers to Israeli wine.”

Dalton was founded in Galilee in 1995 by the father-and-son team of Mat and Alex Haruni. It has some 80 ha under vine.

Kedem meanwhile is the UK’s leading importer of Israeli wine. It currently ranges some 374 wines from nearly 40 wineries.

Earlier this year it announced a major promotional initiative in the UK on-trade and independent off-trade to promote Israeli wine. Led by wine consultant Matt Day, the campaign features trade tastings, workshops and trips.

The next trade tasting will take place in London on Monday 21 October at a venue to be announced.

There are currently over 320 wineries operating in Israel, with around 5,500 ha under vine, predominantly in the Galilee and Samson regions.

Other wineries involved in the Kedem promotion include Barkan, Carmel, Jezreel, Psagot and Yatir.

Some 20% of Israeli wine production goes to the export market, with the US, France and the UK being the leading destinations.

Dalton Canaan Red 2018 carries an RRP of £15. It is already available through Oddbins online.













