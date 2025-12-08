New London food and wine event to supersede Wines from Spain tasting

By Andrew Catchpole

Spanish food and wine producers are to come together in London this February for a new event aimed at showcasing the gastronomic highs from the country.

Taste Spain London, overseen by Foods and Wines from Spain, aims to “highlight the finest Spanish produce and culinary traditions”, according to the promotional body, building on the past success of the annual Wines from Spain tasting by bringing in a strong food element.

Food and wine pairing is to form a central pillar of the event, which is billing a programme of workshops, chefs’ demos, wine tutorials and pairing masterclasses, with Spanish cheeses, cured meats, olive oils and wines among the products to be offered.

Prominent chefs, sommeliers and wine world personalities will headline the various wine and food pairing masterclasses on the day.

The producers present will be a mix of those already distributed in the UK and those seeking representation, with a full list of exhibitors to be published this December.

The day will also host the 2026 Spain Food Nation Summit, an annual event which finds experts drawn from the trade sharing insights via panels and roundtables which have been drawn from food and drink ‘advisory councils’.

“We are starting 2026 with an exciting new event where fine Spanish food, wine and gastronomy come to life,” said Fernando Muñoz, director at Foods and Wines from Spain UK.

“Food and wine reflect the very best of our culture: passion for the finest ingredients, love of artisanal tradition, respect for culinary excellence. This, coupled with the energy and vision of new generations of Spanish producers, restauranteurs and chefs, puts Spain at the forefront of the culinary world.

“Taste Spain London will invite visitors to immerse themselves in the aromas and flavours of Spain and spend the day tasting, learning and connecting with our producers.”

Taste Spain London’s first outing will take place at Mare Street Market, King’s Cross, on Tuesday 24 February 2026.





(Image: Ben Kerckx from Pixabay)









