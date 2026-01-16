Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ellis Wines achieves B Corp certification

Published:  16 January, 2026

Family-run wine merchant Ellis Wines – which supplies the on-trade – has achieved B Corp certification, with a B impact score of 84.8.

Its sister branch Richmond Wine Agencies – which supplies the independent sector – is also included within the certification.

Achieving B Corp status means that Ellis Wines meets high levels of social and environmental performance across five key areas – governance, workers, community, environment and customers – all verified by B Lab, an environmental non-profit.

The certification takes into account both operational practice and a business’s wider impact on society and the environment.

Founded over 200 years ago, Ellis Wines said that this certification is recognition of a long journey and a large number of initiatives including sourcing responsibly, holding long-standing producer partnerships, investing in employee wellbeing and continuing to reduce the businesses environmental impact across logistics, packaging and daily operations.

In 2023, the business was verified carbon neutral, which it achieved through a combination of monitoring emissions, reduction initiatives and offsetting.

Commenting on the certification, James Ellis, director at Ellis Wines, said: “Ellis Wines has been a family business since 1822, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over generations.

“Alongside my brothers, I’ve had the privilege of being a custodian of the business for more than 40 years, through decades of hard work, change, and growth. None of it would have been possible without the fantastic team around us, who have played such a huge part in shaping Ellis Wines into what it is today.

“It’s been especially rewarding to see the next generation get so involved and bring fresh energy and ideas into the business. Watching them take us on the B Corp journey has been a real highlight, and I’m proud of the commitment shown across the whole company to do things the right way.”

Recent initiatives include investing in electric vehicles – now 20% of the company’s fleet – and the introduction of HVO fuel to power 70% of the non-electric vehicles. Ellis Wines approximated that this transition saved approximately 200 tonnes of carbon emissions in its first year (along with reducing other pollutants).

The company has also recently become a member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable’s Bottle Weight Accord initiative.

Holly Ellis-Lake, people and culture manager at Ellis Wines, added: “For us, B Corp represents the standards we genuinely aspire to. It gives credibility to the way we operate, holds us accountable to keep improving, and reinforces our commitment to our team, our customers and our wider community.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be announcing that Ellis Wines is officially a B Corp.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2026: The full list

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Old Vine Registry vineyard registrations...

Majestic sees profits slide amid challen...

Calls for business rates pub relief to e...

Champagnes & Chateaux tap Richard Nunn f...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Morrisons - Senior Wine Sourcing Manager

...

Morrisons: Buying Manager White Wine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95