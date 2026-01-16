Subscriber login Close [x]
Badenhorst and South Africa expert Damon Quinlan join Liberty Wines

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  16 January, 2026

Distributor Liberty Wines has strengthened its South Africa portfolio with the addition of A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines and the expertise of Damon Quinlan, who joins the team with over 20 years’ experience selling South African wine into the UK.

Founded by Adi Badenhorst in 2008, A.A Badenhorst Family Wines is known for its minimal intervention expressions produced from exceptional sites in the Swartland.

Badenhorst is based at the Kalmoesfontein farm on the northern side of Paardeberg Mountain, which was planted with old bush vine Chenin Blanc, Cinsault and Grenache between the ‘50s and ‘70s.

The decomposed granite, quartz and ferricrete that compose the soils of the area are central to the character of the Badenhorst wines, allowing deep vine roots that result in expressive wines.

Commenting on the partnership, Tom Platt, CEO of Liberty Wines, said: “Adi Badenhorst was one of the leading lights of the Swartland Revolution and South African New Wave movement.

“As hands-on in the vineyard as he is hands-off in the winery, Adi has a personality as characterful as the wines he makes.

“From his 'Secateurs' range that punches well above its weight, through his layered and complex 'Kalmoesfontein' field blends, to his top tier Single Vineyard old bush-vine Chenin Blanc and Grenache, these wines are benchmarks for the region and, supported by Damon's knowledge and experience, we are thrilled to bring them to our customers.”

Adi Badenhorst added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Swig for all their great work over the last 15 years.

“We look forward to building on this in partnership with Liberty Wines and are delighted to continue working with Damon Quinlan in championing South African wine in the UK.”

Commenting on joining the distributor, Damon Quinlan said: “I'm delighted to be joining Liberty Wines, a company I have long admired and whose portfolio is outstanding.

“Their South African producers read like a 'who’s who' of the Cape wine scene and I'm particularly excited to be working with this illustrious group, most of whom are great friends.

“I have a picture from my first trip to South Africa of a fresh-faced Chris Mullineux standing alongside Adi Badenhorst outside Rustenberg Wines… it was 2002!

“It's a full-circle moment, having Adi and the A.A. Badenhorst Family join the Liberty Wines ranks too, and I’m very excited for what all of us can achieve together.”

Adi Badenhorst will be showing the A.A. Badenhorst wines at the Liberty Wines Annual Portfolio Tasting in London on 20 January.

Pictured, L-R: Damon Quinlan, Adi Badenhorst




