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Georgia introduces new national viticultural framework

By Hamish Graham
Published:  09 April, 2026

The National Wine Agency of Georgia (NWA) has approved a new national framework. The new guidelines mean that all new commercial vineyards will require NWA approval.

The new legislative regime will commence on 1 May 2026, with Wines of Georgia detailing that its “rigorous technical criteria” will seek to “target traceability, varietal integrity and soil suitability”.

New vineyards will need written consent from the NWA under ‘Rules for Establishing a Commercial Vineyard’ which are set to be formally enshrined by Georgia’s minister for environmental protection and agriculture.

According to Wines of Georgia, the reform is aiming to address a number of issues the historic wine growing nation has faced. These include the use of uncertified planting material, variety selection errors and vineyards that have been hit by disease. The NWA seeks to align with the regulated planting systems seen in other major European wine growing countries and regions.

Chairman of the NWA, Levan Mekhuzla, said: “The quality of Georgian wine and its success in international markets starts in the vineyard.

“Over the past decade, vineyards have often been planted without enough planning and that needs to change. The focus should be on producing high-quality wine and maintaining a diverse range of grape varieties. These changes are designed to strengthen the entire wine sector.”

Applicants hoping to register their vineyard will need to provide to the NWA a raft of information including land ownership, a detailed soil analysis, and confirmation that groundwater is no less than 1 metre below the surface. Additionally, only grafted material of certified varieties can be used.

The NWA can take up to 20 days to review each application. Vineyards planted without consent from the organisation “will be barred from registration in Georgia’s Unified Vineyard Cadastre”, which means that the fruit from these vineyards will be all but excluded from the regulated winemaking supply chain.

Image – Wines in an 8000 Vintages wine shop in Tblisi by Andrew Catchpole




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