Sweating the small stuff: Unusual vineyard sustainability initiatives

Articles on sustainability tend to focus on big topic such as the widespread impacts of climate change. Covering such subjects is important, but it can leave smaller-scale topics overlooked. High time, then, for a look at some less conventional projects that are making a difference in the vineyard.
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