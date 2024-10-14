Ridgeview begins 2024 harvest after ‘challenging’ year

By James Bayley

Ridgeview Wine Estate, a key player in English sparkling wine, has started its 2024 harvest. Despite challenging growing conditions in the UK and Europe, the estate is confident in the quality of its grapes, sourced from both its home estate and long-term partner vineyards across southern England.

CEO Tamara Roberts acknowledged the difficulties of the growing season: “This year’s growing season has proven to be one of the most challenging.” She pointed to the value of working with vineyards in diverse regions, particularly those less affected by wet weather. “Our eastern sites have been less affected,” she said, noting that multiple sources contribute to the quality of Ridgeview's wines.

This year, over half of the grapes are from Ridgeview's home estate, with the rest from partner vineyards. Each location offers distinct qualities that add character to their sparkling wines. Ridgeview, as the first English sparkling winery to achieve B Corp status, has long maintained sustainable practices throughout its operations.

Head of viticulture Matt Strugnell also addressed the impact of climate variability on grape growing. “There is uncertainty about what climate change will mean for us, but building climate resilience into our vineyard management is absolutely key,” he said. Strugnell noted the focus on soil health and vine care, as well as the challenges of growing grapes in the region’s marginal climate. “This season has reminded us that our climate will always present challenges, but I think that’s what makes our wines stand out,” he added.

Ridgeview continues its sustainability efforts, recognised by its gold award from Sustainable Wines of Great Britain. The winery has improved harvest efficiency by switching to larger, stackable bins for transporting grapes, reducing both emissions and plastic use. With a local team based near the estate, Ridgeview also supports the local economy.

As Ridgeview approaches its 30th anniversary, the team remains focused on long-term sustainability and ensuring the health of the vines for future generations. “Protecting and preserving is our priority,” Roberts concluded, reinforcing Ridgeview’s ongoing commitment to quality and sustainability.







