Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ridgeview begins 2024 harvest after ‘challenging’ year

By James Bayley
Published:  14 October, 2024

Ridgeview Wine Estate, a key player in English sparkling wine, has started its 2024 harvest. Despite challenging growing conditions in the UK and Europe, the estate is confident in the quality of its grapes, sourced from both its home estate and long-term partner vineyards across southern England.

CEO Tamara Roberts acknowledged the difficulties of the growing season: “This year’s growing season has proven to be one of the most challenging.” She pointed to the value of working with vineyards in diverse regions, particularly those less affected by wet weather. “Our eastern sites have been less affected,” she said, noting that multiple sources contribute to the quality of Ridgeview's wines.

This year, over half of the grapes are from Ridgeview's home estate, with the rest from partner vineyards. Each location offers distinct qualities that add character to their sparkling wines. Ridgeview, as the first English sparkling winery to achieve B Corp status, has long maintained sustainable practices throughout its operations.

Head of viticulture Matt Strugnell also addressed the impact of climate variability on grape growing. “There is uncertainty about what climate change will mean for us, but building climate resilience into our vineyard management is absolutely key,” he said. Strugnell noted the focus on soil health and vine care, as well as the challenges of growing grapes in the region’s marginal climate. “This season has reminded us that our climate will always present challenges, but I think that’s what makes our wines stand out,” he added.

Ridgeview continues its sustainability efforts, recognised by its gold award from Sustainable Wines of Great Britain. The winery has improved harvest efficiency by switching to larger, stackable bins for transporting grapes, reducing both emissions and plastic use. With a local team based near the estate, Ridgeview also supports the local economy.

As Ridgeview approaches its 30th anniversary, the team remains focused on long-term sustainability and ensuring the health of the vines for future generations. “Protecting and preserving is our priority,”  Roberts concluded, reinforcing Ridgeview’s ongoing commitment to quality and sustainability.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024: The full...

Liberty Wines reflects on Autumn/Winter...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 ranking:...

More than one in ten British pubs at ris...

Lea & Sandeman expands English wine rang...

Bodega Argento partners with Freixenet C...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95