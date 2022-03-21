Ridgeview embraces wine tourism with new hospitality project

By James Lawrence

One of the UK's most iconic sparkling wine producers has announced plans to develop a tourism centre, offering visitors an immersive wine experience from vine to glass.

According to the Sussex-based winery, the new all-weather, outdoor venue will take pride of place alongside Ridgeview’s Chardonnay vineyard with views across the South Downs National Park.

When the project is completed, it will encompass a wine tasting room, on-site dining, tours and direct-to-consumer retail.

“The space will be landscaped in harmony with its natural surroundings, crafted by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winning designer Andy Sturgeon. All of Ridgeview’s new investments and growth will have sustainability in mind after the vineyard and winery have been accredited under Wines GB Sustainability scheme and will deliver net gains for biodiversity across the estate,” said a representative from Ridgeview.

The onsite development also includes an extension to Ridgeview’s winery facilities and is the start of additional visitor experiences planned for the next few years.

Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview’s second-generation CEO commented: “Our philosophy of ‘Life is for Celebrating’ will be experienced throughout the whole destination. We want to create a place where visitors feel welcome time and time again, to simply pop in for a glass, to celebrate together with friends and family or to spend the day with us enjoying a tour and tasting too.”

She added: “Our focus will also be on championing locally grown seasonal Sussex food, showcased alongside our portfolio of sparkling wines to highlight the best that our gorgeous county produces, where you can eat and drink the South Downs.”

Ridgeview's endeavour will undoubtedly bolster the UK's growing wine tourism offering, with a growing number of Sussex properties offering quality cellar door experiences, including Wiston Estate, Rathfinney, and Artelium.

