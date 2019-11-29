Ridgeview's Roberts named 2020 IWSC president

By Mathew Lyons

Tamara Roberts, chief executive of Ridgeview Wines, has been appointed president of the International Wine & Spirit Competition Awards for 2020.

Roberts will be the first English wine producer to take up the role, reflecting the growing prestige of the UK wine industry globally.

Roberts said: “It is an incredible honour to be selected for such a leading role in the international wine industry, not only to represent Ridgeview but also to highlight the growth and aspirations of our exciting English wine industry.

“Twenty-five years ago, my father started Ridgeview with the vision and ambition that England could produce sparkling wines to compete with the very best in the world, changing the course of the English Wine Industry forever. This is a perfect opportunity to celebrate his legacy and the sparkling future that lies ahead for our industry.”

Roberts joined the family business as general manager in 2004 and became chief executive in 2014. She is also a board member of Wines of Great Britain and the WSTA.

Founded in 1995, Ridgeview won ‘International Winemaker of the Year’ at last year’s IWSC. Earlier this year it announced a £1.8m investment in a new winery to double its production to 500,000 bottles by 2023.

