Hallgarten Wines plans second ED&I wine trip

By Jaq Bayles

Hallgarten & Novum Wines is inviting applications for its second educational trip to Greece, aimed at helping to advance Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) in hospitality and wine.

The trip in September is open to two applicants and includes flights to and from northern Greece, and visits to two wineries from Hallgarten’s Greek portfolio: Ktima Gerovassiliou and Akrathos.

Hallgarten MD Andrew Bewes said: "We are committed to building a more inclusive and equitable wine industry. This trip, led by our ED&I committee, aims to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds in the hospitality and wine trades by providing the opportunity to travel, learn and build industry connections, helping to break down barriers and create a more sustainable future."

One of last year’s attendees, Morgan Schille, sommelier at 10 Cases in London, added: “The ED&I trip with Hallgarten last October was an incredible opportunity to explore one of Greece’s most captivating wine regions alongside a group of inspiring wine trade professionals.

“From walking the vineyards of Akrathos and Ktima Biblia Chora, to sharing meals and stories with producers and peers, the experience offered not only deep insight into Greek viticulture but also space for genuine connection and exchange. It was a rare and rewarding chance to step away from the everyday and engage with exceptional wines – and with brilliant members of the wine trade – in a meaningful and thoughtful way.”

Hallgarten is inviting applications from people from diverse backgrounds working in hospitality with an interest in wine, or working in the wine trade and looking to further their knowledge and career.

The company explained that "diverse background" is a term that can include, but is not limited to, people with disabilities, various ethnicities, neurodiversity, different gender identities, and sexual orientations.

Applications can be made through the Hallgarten & Novum Wines website.








