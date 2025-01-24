Berkmann announces Australian portfolio expansion

By Hamish Graham

Berkmann Wine Cellars has announced the additions of Kooyong from the Mornington Peninsula and South Australia’s Riesling Freak.

The two new producers see Berkmann’s Aussie ranks swell, with its established portfolio already including the Yarra Yering, Lethbridge, Langmeil and Woodlands estates.

The Kooyong vineyard, based in Tuerong on the maritime Mornington Peninsula close to Melbourne, specialises in Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The estate, which has been owned by the Gjergja family since 2004, was named James Halliday’s winery of the year in 2012.

Read more: Accolade Wines becomes signatory of Bottle Weight Accord

Rieslingfreak as the name suggests is a single-variety producer, making Riesling wines from South Australia’s Clare and Eden Valleys. The estate was founded in 2009 by John Hughes (pictured), a Clark Valley native, who grew up on his family’s Riesling vineyard. The producer’s unique name is drawn from Hughes’ university nickname gained by his love of the variety.

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director at Berkmann Wine Cellars, believes the two producers are ideal additions to the Berkmann portfolio.

“While we never pursue completionism for its own sake, Clare Valley and Mornington Peninsula have long been notable by their absence from our Australian range,” he said. “We have waited for the opportunity to work with world-class partners and are raring to start with Rieslingfreak and Kooyong. These latest additions will further enhance the diversity of our selection and underscore our ongoing commitment to the premium Australian category.”

Marco Gjergja, MD of Kooyong, share Hunt’s enthusiasm for the new producer-importer relationship.

“We are thrilled and honoured that Berkmann Wine Cellars will represent Kooyong in the UK. Our partnership brings together two family-owned businesses with shared commitments to provenance, quality, and sustainability.

“Building on the strong foundations laid by Enotria & Coe over the last 15 years, we look forward to collaborating with the BWC team to advance our family’s vision and delight UK wine enthusiasts with exceptional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay,” he said.







