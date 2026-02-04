IWCA unveils analysis of global soil carbon sequestration progress

By Hamish Graham

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has announced the launch of its inaugural soil organic carbon (SOC) sequestration project compilation. The endeavour is a comprehensive comparative analysis of many of the wine industry’s SOC sequestration projects to date.

The study reveals that across the board there are, as the IWCA puts it, “consistent positive or neutral SOC trends under regenerative vineyard management practice”. This illustrates how such approaches can turn vineyards into carbon sinks, providing a vital tool in the wine sector’s efforts to reduce emissions while also deepening vineyard resilience.

The overall project was developed by the IWCA in collaboration with The Porto Protocol Foundation, the Association of Regenerative Viticulture and the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation.

SOC sequestration initiatives in the analysis included 12 IWCA and Porto Protocol members in Europe and the Americas. Wineries whose projects are assessed include Chile’s Concha y Toro, Spain’s Familia Torres and California’s Jackson Family Wines.

It is worth noting that only projects that are completed or close-to-completion were included in the analysis. The IWCA is confident that many more wineries will join future editions of the compilation.

The work also revealed that the IWCA believes there is “strong and growing engagement from wineries in measuring and enhancing soil carbon as part of their climate mitigation strategies.”

The new analysis also utilises a shared reporting template as well as a standardised structures, allowing for effective comparison across differing methodologies, locations and outcomes.

To read more about the project you can click the following link.










