Bourgogne Wine Board announces fresh leadership duo

By Hamish Graham

Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) has unveiled a new leadership duo for the famed region’s trade body. The new permanent committee is led by two co-presidents – Laurent Delaunay (pictured, left) and Michel Barraud (pictured, right).

The former is set to represent the “négoce family” while the latter is succeeding François Labet as the representative of the winegrowing sector.

The pair will helm the organisation on a four-year term, with the pair in charge of spearheading the region’s ‘2035 strategic plan’. The strategy is due to be approved in early July of this year, with the first half of 2026 year dedicated to drafting the plan.

The Wine Board detailed Delaunay’s view that the coming year will be one “of transition and collective reflection”. He was keen to emphasise the need for a “clear-eyed look” at the roles and responsibilities of the Board amid complex challenges for the region.

Barraud struck a similar tone, according to the BIVB, emphasising a “call for unity” across the region and within the interprofessional trade body itself. He went on to detail key priorities across the organisation’s strategic divisions, including how to approach climate change and harvest losses, economic strategy amid market headwinds, and the further development of wine tourism in the region to bolster ties with consumers.

Delaunay represents the fifth generation of a family of négociants and producers, reacquiring his family’s firm Edouard Delaunay and its winemaking facilities in 2017.

Barraud is a member of a winegrowing family with roots stretching back in the Sologny area to the early 1600s. Both have past experience working within interprofessional bodies with the latter leading the region’s Communication Commission from 2022 to 2026.











