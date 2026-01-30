Hallgarten & Novum expands Californian portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has partnered with Freemark Abbey (pictured) – a Napa Valley producer, and La Crema – based in the Russian River Valley, expanding its Californian range.

Both estates are part of the US-based Jackson Family Wines, which has a portfolio of around 40 wineries.

From 1 February, the wines of these producers will be available to both the UK hospitality and retail sectors exclusively through Hallgarten.

James Tookey, vice president at Jackson Family Wines, commented: “I am delighted and excited to announce our partnership with Hallgarten & Novum Wines with Freemark Abbey and La Crema – both cherished, and very important wineries for Jackson Family Wines. It’s great to work with such a respected partner with such experience and ambition.”

The history of Freemark Abbey dates back to 1886, when the first woman to own and operate a Californian wine estate – Josephine Tychson – laid the groundwork for its redwood cellar, which is still in use today.

Freemark is best know for making classically structured Cabernet Sauvignon from sites including the well-known Boshé and Sycamore vineyards.

La Crema was founded in 1979 and quickly established itself as a leading producer of Burgundian varieties in California.

It has expanded from its Russian River Valley location over the years to other sites with cool, windy climates and marine-based soils, including the Sonoma Coast, Mendocino, Carneros and Monterey and Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where it produces Pinot Noir.

Jim Wilson, buying director at Hallgarten explained: “So often California is viewed by consumers as one all-encompassing region, but when you really delve into each of the individual AVAs you find a treasure trove of exciting wines.

“With Freemark Abbey we feel we have one of the most exciting producers in the Rutherford AVA, and with La Crema, diversity across the Sonoma Coast and Monterey AVAs, as well as wines from the Willamette Valley area of Oregon.

“We are delighted to be working with Jackson Family Wines once again to bring these wines to our customers in the UK, with two producers that strengthen our offering in the region.”

In addition to these Californian producers, Hallgarten has also recently strengthened its overall range with two other partnerships – one with celebrated Burgundy estate Olivier Leflaive, and the other with Rhône Valley producer Domaine Graeme and Julie Bott.

The wines of all these new additions will be available to taste at Hallgarten & Novum Wines’ The Annual Tasting, on 2 and 3 February 2026.









