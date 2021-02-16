Burgundy UK wine exports in double-digit growth

By Lisa Riley

Exports of Burgundy wine to the UK rose 16.1% in volume in the first eleven months of the year compared to the same period last year, with value up 10%, according to the latest Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) data.

The strong rise in volume, which equates to 2.2 million bottles, saw the British market almost entirely offset the loss in volumes from the US caused by the 25% tariff imposed, with the UK once again becoming the leading export destination for Burgundy wines.

Sales to the US were down 14% by volume and 21% in terms of revenue, representing a loss of some €44m.

The UK results were a "good proof of the quality of Burgundy wines and the loyalty of the British trade to its vineyard", said François Labet, owner of Château de la Tour in Vougeot and BIVB Chairman.

“This is also the result of the diversity of our appellations, which gives the opportunity to producers and wine merchants to offer wines with an excellent quality-price ratio. Indeed, in Burgundy, we cover a wide price spectrum,” he told Harpers.

Looking ahead, he added: “We believe it will last. The first feedback on the 2019 vintage is very positive, and the quality of the 2020 promises to be excellent. With such vintages, we are confident that our exportations will keep on rising up steadily for a few more months.”

Total exports of Burgundy wines over the first 11 months of 2020 were slightly higher than over the same period in 2019, up 0.5%, with revenue also close to the record level seen in 2019, down just 2.6% by the end of November, having recovered from being down 9% just a month previously.

Several territories saw big upticks in numbers, like Sweden, up 18.4% by volume and 14.2% in terms of revenue, and Denmark, up 24% by volume and 25.6% for revenue.

In France, Burgundy wines grew their position in the retail sector, up 4.7% by volume and 5.7% in terms of revenue over the first 10 months of 2019, thanks in particular to their popularity in convenience stores and via click-and-collect.

As yet, there is no data regarding the restaurant sector, which is in free-fall, or for wine stores that are enjoying a boom.

