Green Wine Future launches podcast series

By James Lawrence
Published:  03 February, 2022

The organisers of environmental conference initiative Green Wine Future 2022 have launched a new podcast tackling “the most important sustainability and climate crisis response issues in the wine industry.”

The Green Wine Future podcast will benefit from having the world’s leading business, academia and media figures address critical topics such as sustainability, climate crisis, biodiversity, wine tourism, and energy efficiency.

According to its founders, “A rotating list of co-hosts and guests will discuss solutions for sustainability in the wine industry, provide opportunities for adaptations addressing global climate change and how to unify the wine trade around the most pressing issues we face.”

The weekly audio series will be hosted by GWF22’s program director David Furer with each 30-minute episode featuring a different co-host as they explore a range of applicable topics with experts in their fields. The first episode of the initial three will feature Michèle Shah in discussion with guests Gaia Gaja and Stella Wines' Gian Matteo Baldi about the creation of a supportive environmental and cultural system for the betterment of Earth and the wines it provides. Different co-hosts will subsequently explore the growing crisis surrounding wildfires, and issues of carbon sequestration.

Future episodes will focus on sustainable financing, regenerative viticulture, labour equity, supply chain resolutions and more with Patagonia's Birgit Cameron, Wine Unify's Alicia Towns Franken and Martin Reyes, Bloomberg's Elin McCoy, Laura Catena, Rob Symington, Andrew Caillard MW, Harpers own Andrew Catchpole, Richard Siddle, Jason Haas, the Responsible Hedonist Diana Hawkins and many others.




