New Zealand Winegrowers postpones London event

By James Lawrence
Published:  12 January, 2022

The annual New Zealand trade tasting, due to take place on 9 February at Lindley Hall in London, has been postponed.

According to the event's organisers, ongoing travel disruption and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic was behind the decision to delay the tasting until May.

“Above all, the safety of our guests, exhibitors and staff remains paramount. Therefore we have taken the decision to reschedule the event which will now take place on Wednesday 4 May, 2022 (at Lindley Hall), which ties in well with Sauvignon Blanc Day the same week,” said NZ Winegrowers' marketing manager Chris Stroud.

He added: “The London trade tasting is New Zealand’s flagship event and we remain committed to ensuring a successful event for visitors and exhibitors and look forward to welcoming the trade on this date to celebrate New Zealand wines.”

In addition, the virtual events planned for New Zealand Wine Week in February will take place as on the neew date. These include a Pinot Noir masterclass which examines regionality across the North and South Islands.  

As reported by Harpers, among oither big generic UK events, the annual Australia Trade Tasting has been rescheduled to take place on 7 April, moved from its original January date, and the annual Chile tasting has been postponed pending a potentiual new date in March. 

