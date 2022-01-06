Australia Trade Tasting pushed back to Spring

By Andrew Catchpole

The annual Australia Trade Tasting has been rescheduled to take place on 7 April, with both the format and Royal Agricultural Halls venue remaining the same.

The announcement by Wine Australia, coming just a day after Wines of Chile postponed its annual London tasting, was perhaps unsurprising, given the initial 25 January date and the still high levels of Covid circulating.

“Given the current situation with Covid-19, we have decided to reschedule our Australia Trade Tasting,” said Laura Jewell MW, regional manager of Wine Australia UK/EMEA.

“While the situation is always changing, the safety and wellbeing of the wine community and our staff remains our top priority. We want everyone attending to feel safe, and we would like to ensure the best possible turnout for our importers and distributors.”

The Wine Australia team plans to replicate the postponed event, which was to feature 54 exhibitor tables, the tasting will feature more than 700 wines from 160 producers.

After a two-year absence, this year’s Australia Trade Tasting will have a special focus on new-to-market wines seeking distribution, with a bespoke tasting area and catalogue for 100 wines that are targeting the UK market.







