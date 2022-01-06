Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Australia Trade Tasting pushed back to Spring

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  06 January, 2022

The annual Australia Trade Tasting has been rescheduled to take place on 7 April, with both the format and Royal Agricultural Halls venue remaining the same.

The announcement by Wine Australia, coming just a day after Wines of Chile postponed its annual London tasting, was perhaps unsurprising, given the initial 25 January date and the still high levels of Covid circulating.

“Given the current situation with Covid-19, we have decided to reschedule our Australia Trade Tasting,” said Laura Jewell MW, regional manager of Wine Australia UK/EMEA.

“While the situation is always changing, the safety and wellbeing of the wine community and our staff remains our top priority. We want everyone attending to feel safe, and we would like to ensure the best possible turnout for our importers and distributors.”

The Wine Australia team plans to replicate the postponed event, which was to feature 54 exhibitor tables, the tasting will feature more than 700 wines from 160 producers.

After a two-year absence, this year’s Australia Trade Tasting will have a special focus on new-to-market wines seeking distribution, with a bespoke tasting area and catalogue for 100 wines that are targeting the UK market.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95