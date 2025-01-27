Wines from Spain Annual Tasting breaks new ground in London and Manchester

By Jo Gilbert

Leading Spanish importers are gearing up to descend on the Science Museum’s new Illuminate venue in London as well heading to Manchester for the first time this April, where 20 wineries seeking distribution will present their new offerings for the UK market.

Back for another year, the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting will showcase 1,000 wines spanning classic regions, new releases from leading brands and also complete newcomers to the UK market.

This year’s tasting also marks a major first: the format will host its inaugural event in Manchester on 28 April at The Fountain House, where attendees can explore themed tasting tables. Informal masterclasses and guided tasting tours will also be running on the day.

“It is important to us to provide a platform for all Spanish wines available to the UK market,” Fernando Muñoz, UK director for foods and wines from Spain, said.

“The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting is the only way for the UK trade to really appreciate the diversity present in Spanish winemaking today, as well as the dynamism that makes Spain one of the world’s most exciting wine producing nations anywhere in the world.”

Heading to London on 1 April, this year, Wines from Spain will host its main annual event in the Science Museum’s new Illuminate venue – a 450-capacity events space spread over levels four and five of the Science Museum and which offers panoramic views of the city.

In terms of features, the team will run a series of informal half-hour tastings in London, focusing on current ‘hot topics’ for Spanish wines – for example mountain wines, new winemaking talent and old vines. A selection of top medal-winners will also be selected from the revamped global Wines from Spain Awards.

The regional event in central Manchester will feature a walk-round tasting, selected flights and themed tables. Over 200 wines, selected by Spanish bodegas and UK importers will be available to taste.

Registration for the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting 2025 in London and Manchester will open mid-February on publication of the full events programme. To register or to request further information, contact winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk.

















