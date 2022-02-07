New Zealand Winegrowers launch 'Wine Trade Hub' as part of NZ Wine Week

By James Lawrence

As the second digital edition of the New Zealand Wine Week gets under way, NZ Winegrowers has launched a new educational tool – the New Zealand Wine Trade Hub.

A key part of the online campaign held across NZ’s major export markets, the hub will provide the trade with a wealth of New Zealand wine resources, featuring educational materials on New Zealand wine and wine regions, as well as New Zealand wine conversation highlights, and image and video galleries with details of the week’s events.

In addition, the hub will feature the global NZ wine catalogue, highlighting where New Zealand wineries are currently distributed and brands that are seeking representation.

This week will also feature a series of New Zealand Wine Week Hero webinars. Among the highlights are a WSET presentation entitled ‘Emerging varieties and trends in the New Zealand wine industry’, while Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW) are hosting a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc tasting with Oz Clarke.

A 'Business of Wine in NZ – 2022 and beyond' webinar will also take place at 4pm on 8 February.

A masterclass led by Cameron Douglas MS will focus on the sub-regionality across New Zealand's major Pinot Noir growing regions, taking place on 10 February at 4pm.











