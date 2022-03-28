Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Vins de Provence rosés: sales rise by 9% in 2021

By James Bayley
Published:  28 March, 2022

After a 6% drop in 2020, winery sales bounced back by 9% last year, according to data released by the Provence Wine Council (CIVP). The recovery is mainly due to good export figures, fuelled by booming European markets, and increased sales in channels such as wine merchants and hospitality outlets.

With sales of 1.1 million hectolitres, Vins de Provence Rosés recovered its pre-Covid level, erasing the negative performance in 2020 caused by the impact of the pandemic and tensions in the American market. 

Last year, export sales totalled 461,470 hectolitres, a 64% increase compared to five years ago. The upswing confirms the potential of Vins de Provence rosés in the international marketplace, particularly in the leading European markets (United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Sweden), which are all showing clear growth. The rising volumes also coincide with improved price points, with average bottle prices up 4%.

In France, hospitality outlets and wine sales continue to grow, and supermarkets remain resilient. Underpinned by the reopening of bars and restaurants, the hospitality industry and wine stores surged in 2021, with sales up 24%. 

However, super/hypermarkets experienced a 3% drop over the year, demonstrating that they benefited less from Covid versus 2020. The decline also reflects poor weather over the summer in France and thus reduced volumes. 

Despite the impact of frost and bush fires this year, the volume of Vins de Provence rosés from the latest crop – which totals 1,142,000 hl, or the equivalent of 152 million bottles – is on a par with the five-year average. It will therefore support the rhythm of growth in France and internationally, continuing the momentum from an excellent 2021 vintage.

Éric Pastorino, chairman of CIVP, said: “The last two years have demonstrated how resilient Vins de Provence are. We now have a strong iconic brand, the kind that can withstand any storm, and hold a leadership position. We can be confident about the future of our industry but it is our duty to prepare a common future, whether that implies consolidating our move upmarket for the long-term or rising to new economic and environmental challenges. That is the whole purpose of the Vins de Provence strategic plan for 2022 to 2024.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Calls to review ‘punishing’ tax regime a...

Hallgarten tasting return signals ‘portf...

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Ridgeview embraces wine tourism with new...

‘Cool kids’ increasingly shaping global...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95