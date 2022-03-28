Vins de Provence rosés: sales rise by 9% in 2021

By James Bayley

After a 6% drop in 2020, winery sales bounced back by 9% last year, according to data released by the Provence Wine Council (CIVP). The recovery is mainly due to good export figures, fuelled by booming European markets, and increased sales in channels such as wine merchants and hospitality outlets.

With sales of 1.1 million hectolitres, Vins de Provence Rosés recovered its pre-Covid level, erasing the negative performance in 2020 caused by the impact of the pandemic and tensions in the American market.

Last year, export sales totalled 461,470 hectolitres, a 64% increase compared to five years ago. The upswing confirms the potential of Vins de Provence rosés in the international marketplace, particularly in the leading European markets (United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Sweden), which are all showing clear growth. The rising volumes also coincide with improved price points, with average bottle prices up 4%.

In France, hospitality outlets and wine sales continue to grow, and supermarkets remain resilient. Underpinned by the reopening of bars and restaurants, the hospitality industry and wine stores surged in 2021, with sales up 24%.

However, super/hypermarkets experienced a 3% drop over the year, demonstrating that they benefited less from Covid versus 2020. The decline also reflects poor weather over the summer in France and thus reduced volumes.

Despite the impact of frost and bush fires this year, the volume of Vins de Provence rosés from the latest crop – which totals 1,142,000 hl, or the equivalent of 152 million bottles – is on a par with the five-year average. It will therefore support the rhythm of growth in France and internationally, continuing the momentum from an excellent 2021 vintage.

Éric Pastorino, chairman of CIVP, said: "The last two years have demonstrated how resilient Vins de Provence are. We now have a strong iconic brand, the kind that can withstand any storm, and hold a leadership position. We can be confident about the future of our industry but it is our duty to prepare a common future, whether that implies consolidating our move upmarket for the long-term or rising to new economic and environmental challenges. That is the whole purpose of the Vins de Provence strategic plan for 2022 to 2024."








