Enotria adds new Roussillon partnership

By James Bayley

Jean-Marc Lafage, the Roussillon-based wine producer, has announced a partnership with leading UK wine importer Enotria & Coe to distribute his Château Saint Roch brand.

Château Saint Roch encompasses 44ha of vineyards in the Agly Valley, nestled between the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean Sea. Located under the Cathar castle of Quéribus, the vineyards benefit from the region’s microclimate, producing varietals like Grenache Blanc, Grenache Noir and Syrah from predominantly older vines.

The Lafage family’s winemaking heritage dates back to the late 18th century, playing a crucial role in Roussillon's legacy. Jean-Marc Lafage, alongside his partner Eliane, travelled the world in the 90s as winemakers, gaining experience at Gallo's facility in California and working in vineyards in Australia, South Africa, Chile, Italy and Spain. Returning to Roussillon in the early 2000s, the pair took over the family estate and acquired Château Saint Roch in 2006.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Enotria & Coe,” said Jean-Marc Lafage, owner and winemaker of Château Saint Roch. “Their reputation for quality and market expertise aligns perfectly with our values and commercial goals, and we look forward to growing our customer base with them.”

Enotria & Coe views the partnership with Château Saint Roch as an opportunity to enhance its 300-strong wine portfolio, which supplies 12,000 on-trade sites across the UK: “We are thrilled to welcome Château Saint Roch to the Enotria & Coe family,” said Ants Rixon (pictured), MD. “Their commitment to sustainable practices and Jean-Marc’s longstanding winemaking expertise resonates with our mission to offer our customers exceptional quality wines with a real sense of place.”

Château Saint Roch wines available to UK independent merchants and on-trade via Enotria & Coe include Le Vieux Figuier White Organic 2023, Corbarol White Côtes du Roussillon 2023, Tangerina Orange Wine 2022 and Chimeres Côtes du Roussillon Villages 2020.

Enotria & Coe’s client on-trade client base includes prestigious venues such as the Gordon Ramsay Group, Tom Kerridge, The Dorchester Collection and Lord’s Cricket Ground.







