Enotria&Coe bolsters Rioja portfolio with Viña Salceda

By Jo Gilbert

Enotria&Coe is boosting its Spanish portfolio with the wines of superstar winemaker David Gonzalez at the Perelada-owned Viña Salceda.

Viña Salceda has been exclusively earmarked for the UK on-trade, with news to follow of plans for a standalone retail partner.

Enotria&Coe’s wine buying manager, Peter Wallbridge, said: “The Viña Salceda wines bring innovation and a new, modern look at a classic category. It will be a turning point in our by-the-glass Rioja offering, incorporating a beautiful white wine, aged on lees and an incredible ‘Super-Crianza’.

“We are also pleased to have been able to develop with David a new wine range, Puente de Salceda, aimed at the national on-trade to provide a superb alternative for those seeking great value wines, with a more classic profile. It has been a joy to work with Perelada to bring these wines to life and we look forward to launching them on 1 September.”

Viña Salceda is one of Rioja’s icon wineries. Founded in 1969, today it is committed to contemporary, authentic wines made from high-altitude terroirs in the Sonsierra Alavesa and The Alto Najerilla.

Enotria is currently midway through a yearlong campaign to champion not only its Italian roots, but also Spain. The distributor is aiming to create a ‘best-in-class Rioja offering’, including Sierra Cantabria. Other top estates from across Spain comprise Gramona, Alma Carraovejas, Bodegas Cerrón, Martín Códax, Pago de los Capellanes, Abadia Retuerta, Bodegas Verum and Pere Ventura.

Enotria also represents the wines of winemaker Marcos Eguren and the upcoming single site wines of his son, Eduardo Eguren of Cuentaviñas, who honed his craft at Artadi and other leading estates.

“We are very excited by this new partnership with Enotria&Coe, who have been the exclusive UK distributor our iconic brand Chivite for more than 10 years,” Gonzalez said.

“The addition of Viña Salceda definitely marks a new step in the relationship between our two companies in the UK, which is a key strategic market for our brands.”







