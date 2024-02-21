Subscriber login Close [x]
Enotria & Coe launches new spirits portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  21 February, 2024

Leading wine and spirits distributor Enotria & Coe has announced the launch of a new agency spirits portfolio.

The business has curated a bespoke portfolio of brands, said to be exclusive to Enotria in the UK.

Building on Enotria’s long-standing partnerships with Maison d’Armagnac, Castarède, liqueur specialist Vedrenne and grappa Nonino, the portfolio is expanding to include; Bladnoch whisky; NEFT, rye-based vodka; and Kakira, spirits and Solera-aged rums from the shores of Lake Victoria.

“We’re really pleased to finally be launching our new agency spirits brands portfolio and to be working in partnership with these amazing producers whose goals replicate our own in terms of sustainability, innovation, provenance, and excellence,” said Ants Rixon (pictured), Enotria & Coe’s MD. 

“We believe that this exclusive range will allow us to provide a premium category alternative directly via our own fleet or indirectly via alternative RTMs. These boutique products will supplement our existing spirits brand partnerships and offer our customers something extra to help create additional value,” he added.

As the newest addition to the Enotria & Coe partnership, Kakira’s joint MDs, Kamlesh and Mayur Madhvani, said: “Kakira is a new spirits brand that embodies the notion of true African spirit by setting exceptional standards for award-winning, sustainably produced products and by supporting local communities and wildlife conservation. We are really excited to partner with Enotria & Coe in the UK, a company that shares our vision, values and principles.”

Enotria & Coe will unveil the new portfolio at its annual portfolio tasting on Monday 26 February at The Brewery, London.

